CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip to Release on May 14, Admit Cards from May 18; Correction Window Closes Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed the release date for the examination city slip and admit card of the Common University Entrance Tests for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip will be issued on May 14 while the admit card will be available for download three days before the actual date of the exam, which is May 18. Candidates who registered for the CUET UG 2023 exam will be able to download them by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Apart from releasing the date of the exam city slip and admit card, NTA has re-opened the application correction facility for the CUET UG 2023. The application correction window has been opened in order to allow candidates to make all the relevant changes to their forms. The correction window will remain open until May 2.

“Representations have also been received from candidates that they could not confirm their changes (add/remove/change) in the Test paper including adding of courses/universities through OTP. There are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP,” reads the official notice. So, to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, the exam conducting body has decided to open the correction window for updating their test papers as well as adding courses, universities.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications and selected their 10 subjects/tests can also make the required changes in their application form.

CUET 2023 Exam City Slip: Check How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official page - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link - “CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip download” and click on it.

Step 3: Enter registration ID, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: The CUET 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the exam city slip.

The Common University Entrance Tests for Undergraduates is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The entrance exam will be held in 13 languages which include Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Urdu.

NTA is conducting this exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Central Universities and other participating Institutions/ Organisations/ Universities/ Autonomous Colleges.

