CUET UG 2023 Final Phase Ends Tomorrow, When Will Answer Key be Released? Check Latest Update

The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 answer key is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency. While no official date has been set by the agency, media reports state that the answer key will be provided shortly. The answer key will be available for download in PDF format for candidates who took part in the CUET UG 2023, which were conducted between May 21 and June 17. Candidates can visit the NTA website, nta.ac.in, or cuet.samarth.ac.in for developments on the CUET UG 2023 results.

The National Testing Agency will wrap up the final stage of the CUET UG 2023 tomorrow, June 23. On the CUET’s official website, admit cards for the same have also been made available. It is anticipated that 17,376 applicants would show up for the CUET UG 2023 being held on June 22 and June 23.

Previously, a senior official told PTI that CUET UG 2023 results were to be announced around June 20 and would now most likely be declared in the first week of July. The CUET UG Result is usually issued within 15 days after the examination’s completion.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the CUET Official Website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the CUET UG 2023 results on the website.

Step 3: Fill in your application ID and birthdate.

Step 4: Enter the login information for the CUET UG 2023.

Step 5: The PDF of the CUET UG answer key 2023 will open on the screen

Step 6: Review the CUET UG answer key and save the file for further use.

Once the CUET UG 2023 answer key has been issued, candidates who wish to challenge the questions asked must pay Rs 200 (non-refundable) fee for each objection. The applicants’ objections regarding the answer key will be carefully taken into consideration. Questions that are objected to without a justification or accompanying documentation, as well as those submitted via any other way than the appropriate process, will not be considered. After assessing all of the objections raised, the subject matter experts will release the final answer key. The final answer key will be used to tally the results.