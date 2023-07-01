CUET UG 2023: Last Date to Raise Objection to Answer Key Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2023 provisional answer key today, July 1. Candidates can visit the official website for CUET UG 2023- cuet.samarth.ac.in, to check the provisional answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer keys can visit the official website and can raise objections against the same till 11:30 PM.

The CUET UG answer key link was made active on June 29 and the provisional answer key objection window was initially available until June 30. Candidates must enter their application number, password, or date of birth to access the portal and raise objections.

It is to note that for every question, candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200. The deadline for paying the fees for filing objections has been established for July 1. The fee payment can be done through a debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm. “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," NTA said in an official notice.

CUET UG 2023: STEPS TO RAISE OBJECTIONS

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link

Step 3: Enter CUET UG 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Select the question to raise an objection

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button

The subject experts will verify the challenges and a revised answer key will be released in case, the challenge is found to be correct. A notice regarding the same is available on the website. It reads, " If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023."