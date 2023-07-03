CUET UG 2023: NTA Issues Revised Provisional Answer Keys At cuet.samarth.ac.in

The revised provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants can view the updated provisional answer keys on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 result will be compiled and published based on the final answer key.

The CUET UG solution keys were previously made public on June 29, and the NTA had dropped a total of 155 questions from all shifts of the exam. If none of the options is correct, a question is erroneous, or a question is withdrawn, all candidates who attempted it will be given five marks. In addition, if more than one choice is discovered to be valid, students will receive five marks only if they marked any of the correct alternatives. If all of the choices are deemed correct, all students who attempted the question will earn five points.

After subject matter experts identified multiple mistakes in the answer keys, the rectified provisional answer keys were published. Experts contended that the answer key contained incorrect answers to even the most basic questions and that given the errors, a corrected answer key should be made available before grievances could be raised.

CUET UG 2023 Answer key: How to Download

Step 1: Candidates must visit cuet.samarth.ac.in, to access the official website of CUET

Step 2: Look for the answer key tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Select the link that reads, “Revised Provisional Answer keys of CUET (UG) - 2023 are available."

Step 4: Moving forward, fill out your application number, date of birth and any other credentials as required to log in.

Step 5: The CUET 2023 Answer key will be displayed on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Review the CUET 2023 Answer Key carefully and download a PDF of the same

Step 7: Take a printout of the CUET revised provisional answer keys for future records.

Between May 21 and June 23, more than 14 lakh students registered to take the CUET UG 2023. The CUET UG 2023 was held in nine phases in 387 cities within India and 24 cities overseas. Candidates had until July 1 to raise objects to the answer key. The CUET UG 2023 result will be among the factors taken into account when the universities announce their own merit lists.