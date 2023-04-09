CUET UG 2023: NTA to Reopen Application Window Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-open the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The registration process will re-open today, April 9, and will remain open till April 11, up to 11.59 pm. Candidates who failed to submit their application form earlier can apply for the CUET UG 2023 exam by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The reopening of registration process information was shared by University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. As per the official announcement, the CUET UG Application portal would be reopened for three days – April 9, April 10 and April 11, 2023.

As per the schedule, the examination dates will remain unchanged and will be conducted from May 21 to May 31.

CUET UG 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the application link provided for CUET UG 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the credentials needed such as the application number and password.

Step 4: Then complete the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Save, submit, and pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2023 application form for future reference.

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test closed on March 30. While the correction facility for the CUET UG opened on April 1 and closed on April 3. The hall tickets will be made available on the main site to all appearing candidates in the second week of May.

The CUET UG online application was extended from March 12 to March 30, this year. Once the portal closes, NTA would work towards releasing the exam city slips for candidates on April 30, 2023. A total 168 universities are participating in CUET UG 2023. Till now, NTA has received over 13.99 lakh applications for CUET UG 2023. The CUET 2023 UG will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2023-24 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

