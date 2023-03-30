CUET UG 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Online at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The online registration process for Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 is set to conclude today, March 30. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at cuet.samarth.ac.in till 9:50 pm. The registration process began on February 9 and was supposed to end on March 12. However, the registration deadline was extended to March 30 after new institutes joined the CUET programme.

Once the application process closes, the application correction process will go live on April 1 through April 3. As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 examination city slip will be issued on the official portal on April 30. This will be followed by the release of admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test by the second week of May.

CUET UG 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Register’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and generate the login details.

Step 4: Once registration is done, log in and fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents and pay the application fee as directed.

Step 6: Then submit and download the form.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the CUET application form for future reference.

CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu.

The exam will be used for admissions in over 200 participating universities. These varsities will take admissions across several UG courses based on CUET undergraduate 2023 scores.

Candidates, who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent exam or are currently appearing in the board exam 2023, irrespective of their age, can appear in the Common University Entrance Test. While there is no age limit for CUET UG, it is to be noted that candidates are required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the university to which they are seeking admission.

Read all the Latest Education News here