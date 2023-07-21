CUET UG 2023: What is the Required Score in CUET for Admission to Top Universities?

The Central University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2023 result has been declared and with this, the race for admission to colleges and universities has begun. While Delhi University has started the second phase of registration on the CSAS portal, admissions have started in other universities as well or are about to start in a few days. Every university has its cut-off scores. The question that may arise in the minds of the students is what score is required to get admission to a good university?

The cut-off of different universities will be revealed only after the counseling process. However, as per past trends and media reports, there will be maximum competition for admission to Delhi University. The passing marks for BA in political science, history, and Sanskrit for the general category can remain between 400-500.

Candidates can register themselves on DU’s CSAS portal to take part in the admission process. The first allotment list will be released by the university on August 1. Candidates have been advised to choose as many courses as they want. According to reports, there are a total of 91 affiliated colleges that will be offering admissions to around 70,000 seats this year.

Meanwhile, at Banaras Hindu University, the passing marks can be up to 170-200 for BA honors and BSC biology. Those who score 120-300 marks in BBA, BA honors history, and BA honors Hindi can get admission to BR Ambedkar University, Delhi. Whereas in Allahabad University, the passing marks for B.Com, BALB and BFA courses can be between 400-500.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of CUET UG 2023 on July 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, over 22,000 candidates received 100 percentile scores. According to reports, a total of 5,685 students secured 100 percentiles in English, and about 4,850 candidates obtained a top score in biology, biochemistry, and biotechnology, followed by 2,836 in economics.