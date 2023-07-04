CUET UG 2023 Result Date And Time Update: NTA Likely To Release Scorecards By July 15

The CUET UG 2023 final answer key and results will likely be made public shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). While the final answer key is expected to be released by July 15, no official announcement of the date or time has been made yet. The results and the scorecard once released at cuet.nta.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in will be used to determine the candidates’ admissions to universities that employed CUET as its entrance exam.

The agency recently issued a revised provisional answer key for the UG entrance tests, which were held between May 21 and June 23. Nine phases of the CUET UG 2023 were held in 387 Indian cities and 24 cities outside of the country. Around 15 lakh applicants have enrolled for the CUET UG 2023, which was held this year at more than 200 central and affiliated institutions.

The CUET UG 2023 provisional answer keys attracted several objections shortly after they were issued, not only from students but also from parents and teachers who pointed out that even basic answers to multiple questions were marked erroneously on them.

The provisional answer keys are now being revised and put out by NTA in a phased manner every night for the next few days. To download the revised provisional answer key, candidates can visit the official website of NTA.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), emphasised that during this phase, candidates are not required to pay any fees in order to submit feedback with the NTA or point out any additional errors. He went on to say that the agency had been informed that certain CUET UG answers were incorrect and might have been due to “typographical errors."

This year, the postponement of CUET-UG 2023 in three states, Jammu and Kashmir, strife-torn Manipur, and Jharkhand, has also resulted in an inadequate number of testing locations and a delay in the release of its results.

The Common University Entrance Test UG (CUET UG- 2023 ) is an all-encompassing exam for admission to undergraduate degree programmes at central universities.