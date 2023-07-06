CUET UG 2023 Results Expected To Be Declared On This Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate exams for the year 2023. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, are now eagerly awaiting the CUET UG 2023 results. Reports suggest that the official announcement of the result for CUET UG is expected on July 8. To check the results, candidates must visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The cutoff scores for different courses in 2023 may vary based on the respective categories. For instance, the expected cutoff range for MA English and M.Sc for the UR category is projected to be between 2.5 and 4.5, while the expected cutoff range for Chemistry is anticipated to fall between 1.5 and 3.5. Based on these cutoff scores, applicants will be deemed eligible for admission into various programs offered by the participating central universities.

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase examination, which was conducted from June 21 to 23. Before the official announcement of the result, the NTA will publish the provisional answer key for CUET. Candidates will have a designated period to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the answer key. The challenges raised will be carefully reviewed by subject experts, who will subsequently prepare a draft answer key. Ultimately, the CUET UG 2023 marks will be calculated based on the final answer key provided by the NTA.

It is important to mention that the revised answer key for CUET UG 2023 was released on the official website on July 3. In this updated version, a total of 156 questions were removed from the previous answer key. Furthermore, the NTA made necessary modifications to the answer key, particularly regarding the Business Studies, Accountancy and dome shifts of the Hindi exam. The CUET UG 2023 examination spanned from May 21 to June 23, except June 3 and 4.