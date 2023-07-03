CUET UG 2023 Revised Answer Key To Be Posted Over Next Few Days, No Fee For Objections During This Period: UGC Chairman

In a recent update on the CUET UG answer keys 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the revised provisional answer key CUET UG 2023 would be released by the National Testing Agency over the next couple of days. This tweet comes shortly after students, parents, and teachers objected to the provisional answer key issued on June 29. They pointed out that numerous answers in the provisional answer key released by the National Testing Agency were erroneous.

“CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors. During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates may please visit the NTA website for details" read the UGC chairman’s tweet.

According to PTI, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar stated on Saturday that the NTA had been notified that certain CUET UG responses were inaccurate and may have been a result of “typographical errors." He also invited candidates to send an email to the NTA if they had any genuine feedback, which, once evaluated, would be considered without paying any fees.

At first, students were instructed to contest the provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 for each answer. According to reports, some students and instructors felt that imposing the charge was unjust. They argued that answers to even basic questions were given incorrectly in the answer key and that, given the errors, a corrected answer key should be released before allowing candidates to raise objections.

“In one of the papers, I found seven answers incorrect, now if I want to challenge them I would need Rs 1,400. I don’t have this much money,” aspirant Umang Sharma told PTI.

Candidates also have the option to report to the NTA any errors in the revised provisional answer key once they are all issued. Candidates should make certain that their communication with the NTA properly defines the potential discrepancies and includes supporting documentation. The NTA will look into all genuine claims and take necessary corrective measures before releasing the final answer key to determine the results.