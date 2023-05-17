CUET UG 2023: Top 10 Delhi University Colleges To Look Out For As Per NIRF 2022

The much-awaited results of the Class 12 board exams across states in India have finally been released, unleashing a wave of excitement and anticipation among students. Among the lakhs of students who have completed their class 12, many have their sights set on Delhi University, a prestigious institution that has become synonymous with academic excellence and a gateway to countless opportunities. The allure of Delhi University has always been captivating, and this year is no exception.

Securing admission into Delhi University colleges is no easy feat. With cutthroat competition and limited seats, the university acts as a melting pot of talent, drawing in students from all corners of the country. Prior to commencing the admissions process, students must familiarise themselves with the top ten colleges affiliated with Delhi University, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022.

Top 10 DU colleges: NIRF ranking 2022

Miranda House: Established in 1948, Miranda House is one of the top 100 ranked colleges in the country and has retained the first position for six consecutive years. Miranda House has got ranked 1 in the

Hindu College: Established in 1899, Hindu College is one of the oldest and most famous colleges in the country. Hindu College has got rank 2 in NIRF ranking for 2022.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women: Established in 1956, the Lady Shri Ram College has got rank 5 in NIRF Ranking 2022.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: Established in 1959, This is a co-ed college under Delhi University and got ranked 7 in the NIRF ranking in 2022.

Kirori Mal College: Established in 1954 as a co-ed college Kirori Mal College got ranked 10 in NIRF ranking 2022 and has reputed alumni such as Amitabh Bachchan and Naveen Patnaik.

St. Stephen’s College: This is one of Delhi University’s most well-known colleges. Rahul Gandhi, among other well-known individuals, attended this college. St. Stephen’s College was ranked 11 in the NIRF 2022 rankings.

Shri Ram College of Commerce: Established in 1926 by industrialist Lala Shriram, SRCC is renowned for its Commerce, Management, and Economics courses. SRCC was ranked 12 in the NIRF 2022 rankings.

Hansraj College: Founded in 1948, it is renowned as a college offering programs in the fields of Liberal Arts, Science, and Commerce. It boasts esteemed alumni like Shah Rukh Khan and Anurag Kashyap. Hansraj College was ranked 14 in the NIRF 2022 rankings.

Lady Irwin College: Established in 1932, Lady Irwin College is located on the North Campus of Delhi University. In the NIRF 2022 rankings, the college was placed in the 15th position.

Acharya Narendra Dev College: Situated in Govindpuri, Delhi, Acharya Narendra Dev College was established in 1991. This college stood at the 18th position in the NIRF rankings of 2022.

This year, around 16 lakh candidates have enrolled for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Exam to get admission to Delhi University-affiliated colleges. According to the official schedule, the CUET UG 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) manner from May 21 to May 31.