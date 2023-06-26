CUET UG 2023: What Past Trends Say About Cut Off for Admission to JNU, Jamia, AMU?

The last leg of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 examination concluded on June 23. Since then students are waiting for the results or the answer key to determine whether they will study in their dream college or match the cut-off. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) is tight-lipped on cut-off and results, observing the past trends of some of the top educational institutions such as JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University can give an insight into what the expected cut-off could be this year.

The exact cut-off list will only be declared once the counselling process is started by the authorities. As per the past trends, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s cut-off can range from 80-90 per cent for BA Hons Arabic, 91-94 per cent for BA Hons Chinese, 90-95 per cent for BA Hons German, 89-94 per cent for French, 87-91 percent for Korean languages.

Last year, the cut-off for BA Honors Arabic in Jamia Millia Islamia was 81.50 per cent. While it was 59.50 per cent for BCom, and 54.75 per cent for BA honours political science. For BA LLB, it was 83.75 per cent, and for English honours, it was 61.75 per cent. This year also the cut-off is expected to be around this.

For Aligarh Muslim University, the minimum qualifying cut-off is expected to be 50 per cent for courses including BSc, BS and BCom. For BSC honours, the rank for boys ranges from 1-310, while for girls it ranges from 311-620. The full details of CUET cut-off of the university will be available in the counseling process.

The CUET result 2023 will likely be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be concluded on June 17, however, it was extended till June 23. Prior to the result, NTA will be issuing the CUET provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the key within a specified time. The subject experts will be reviewing the challenges and drafting the final answer key. The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the agency.