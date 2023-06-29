CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Extended To July 1

The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the extension of the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 objection window shortly after publishing the CUET UG 2023 preliminary answer key. The objection period will begin today, June 29, and will end on July 1, at 11:30 PM. Similarly, the deadline for paying the fees for filing objections has been established for July 1. The formal notification on the extension may be viewed at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The question papers with recorded answers will be made available today on the aforementioned website, the NTA further informed.

The CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key objection window was initially available until June 30. Candidates must enter their application number, password, or date of birth to access the portal and raise objections.

Any objection raised would incur a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The processing fee can be paid online until 11:50 p.m. on July 1 and no objections will be considered until the processing fee has been submitted. The requests for objections will not be accepted through any other channel. Candidates can get additional information on the CUET UG official website.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also put out a tweet informing about the objection window extension in a tweet.

The duration for answer key challenge is also extended: 29 June to 01 July 2023 (Up to 11:30 P.M.)— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 29, 2023

A group of topic experts will independently verify the challenges put up by the candidates. If a candidate’s objection is deemed to be accurate, the Answer Key will be modified and applied to all candidates’ responses appropriately. The result will be put together and announced by mid-July 2023, based on the amended Final Answer Key.

The CUET UG 2023 was held from May 21 to June 23 and drew close to 27 lakh participants. Students should be aware that the CUET UG result record will be kept on file on the website for up to 90 days following the results announcement date. The NTA CUET score will be taken into consideration when the universities issue their own merit lists. After the final answer key and merit list are released, the authority will not take into account queries about the answer key.