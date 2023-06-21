The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the answer key for Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate Examination 2023. Although no date is yet official by the agency, media reports claims that anytime soon the answer key can be released. It is advised to the students to keep checking the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in for updates.

A senior official informed PTI that CUET UG results are expected around June 20 which will now prpbably be announced around the first week of July. It is within 15 days of the examination when the agency announces the results.

The NTA will publish the candidates’ recorded responses and the question paper on the NTA website at cuet.samarth.ac.in, prior to the announcement of the results or NTA Score. The testing agency releases the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 in two stages: preliminary and final. The preliminary answer key will be made public anytime soon. Then, with a non-refundable online payment of Rs200 students will have the chance to raise objections. This way, every year NTA provides applicants the chance to contest the provisional answer keys.

The candidates’ claims will later be addressed. Challenges without rationale or supporting documentation and those submitted by any other method than the required link will not be taken into consideration. After reviewing all of the submitted challenges, the subject matter experts will reveal and present the final solution key. The final answer key will be used to compile the results. The agency will not entertain any other queries after the final answer key is released at the official website.

Each of the Central Universities (CUs) manages admissions on a program-by-program basis. The respective CUs will announce the counseling/admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) - 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University once the NTA announces the CUET (UG) - 2023 result. Selection and admission are contingent upon meeting the requirements for admission, including eligibility, rank on the merit list, medical fitness, original document verification, and any other standards that the university may impose. The candidates are urged to consult the website of the preferred University for any procedures or inquiries relating to admission.