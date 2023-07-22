CUET UG: Common Counselling Platform for Central Universities Likely to Launch Next Year

Similar to the admission procedure in several medical and engineering courses, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to implement a common counselling procedure for undergraduate courses in Central Universities in the coming year. Once this process is put into action, students will have a single portal to select multiple institutions, as opposed to the current system, where they have to fill out their choices separately. This can enable the central universities to sync their academic sessions as well.

UGC chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar, was quoted by The Times of India as saying, “To make things even more helpful to students, we will look at the possibility of having common counselling for all central university undergraduate admissions, Such a system will provide a single window for admissions, and students can give their choices on a single portal instead of applying to different CUs separately. Non-filling of seats will be avoided." He added that the system has multiple advantages, but since there are a number of central universities and diverse programs offered by them, implementing this process will take some time.

This will not only help the students but also the admission department, as the UGC is hoping that the common CUET- UG counselling will streamline the admission procedure in the future and avert delays. “Once that is launched, the admission process in the central universities will be much more streamlined, and it will be easier for students to apply," said the UGG Chairperson.

The portal is still being developed, and the UGC will provide further information as soon as possible. Reportedly, a group comprised of representatives from some central universities will oversee the counselling procedure.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) under its purview, facilitating admissions into all undergraduate programs across Central Universities. The primary aim of CUET is to provide a level playing field and equal academic opportunities to applicants nationwide, especially those from rural and remote areas. This initiative will also foster better connections between students and various Central Universities. By taking just one exam, candidates can now be part of the admissions process for multiple Central Universities. The results for this year’s CUET-UG were declared on July 15.