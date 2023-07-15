CHANGE LANGUAGE
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Declare At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Declare At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The CUET UG exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 09:05 IST

New Delhi, India

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates
After the results are made accessible, the CUET UG cut-off marks will be released (Representative image)

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will soon release the CUET UG 2023 results. As said by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar informed PTI that, the results will be declared latest by Monday, July 17, or even earlier. Candidates can access their scores from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Around 14.9 lakh students are awaiting their results this year. In 2023, the exam was conducted in 411 cities including 24 outside India.

After the results are out, a merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET

Jul 15, 2023 09:05 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Will the result declare today?

It is not specified by the NTA whether results will be released today or not. Still candidates can keep track of the results with News18.com

Jul 15, 2023 08:49 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: When will results declare?

As informed by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, CUET UG 2023 results can be declared latest by July 17, Monday. Students are advised to follow News18.com for all the latest updates related to CUET UG 2023 Results

score. The record of the score would be preserved for up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

