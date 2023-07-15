CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Declare At cuet.nta.nic.in

Live now
Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 09:05 IST
New Delhi, India
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will soon release the CUET UG 2023 results. As said by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar informed PTI that, the results will be declared latest by Monday, July 17, or even earlier. Candidates can access their scores from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Around 14.9 lakh students are awaiting their results this year. In 2023, the exam was conducted in 411 cities including 24 outside India.
After the results are out, a merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET
It is not specified by the NTA whether results will be released today or not. Still candidates can keep track of the results with News18.com
As informed by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, CUET UG 2023 results can be declared latest by July 17, Monday. Students are advised to follow News18.com for all the latest updates related to CUET UG 2023 Results