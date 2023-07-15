CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Declare At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will soon release the CUET UG 2023 results. As said by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar informed PTI that, the results will be declared latest by Monday, July 17, or even earlier. Candidates can access their scores from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Around 14.9 lakh students are awaiting their results this year. In 2023, the exam was conducted in 411 cities including 24 outside India.

After the results are out, a merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET