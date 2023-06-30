CUET UG Results 2023 Extended Until July 15 Says, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar

The National Testing Agency has concluded the CUET UG 2023 examination. Since then students are waiting for the results. In an interview with a news website, University Grant Commission chairperson has informed that the CUET-UG results has been extended until July 15th. This has at least given respite to some 14 lakh students till July 15 who are awaiting their undergraduate results. Students can check their results from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, a total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of entrance examination that was organised between June 21 to 23, 2023. The entrance examination was conducted in across 387 states and 24 cities abroad as well. Last year the results for the CUET UG 2023 was declared on September 16. The National Testing Agency has also released the provisional answer keys and students have deadline till July 1 up to 11.30 pm to raise objections on them. The CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key objection window was initially available until June 30. Candidates must enter their application number, password, or date of birth to access the portal and raise objections.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link

Step 3: Enter CUET UG 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Select the question to raise an objection

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button

Any objection raised would incur a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee payment can be done through a debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official notice.