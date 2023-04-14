CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to Release on April 18, How to Download

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will release the CUSAT 2023 admit card online on April 18. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in - once they are made available. To download their hall ticket, candidates will have to provide their registration number and date of birth.

The deadline for downloading the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 is May 6. The three-hour computer-based CUSAT 20 will be conducted on May 3, 4, 5, and 6 in a multiple-choice format. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam site with their admit card, a valid photo ID, and two passport-sized photos.

CUSAT CAT 2023: How to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT

Step 2: On the homepage, select “CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023”

direct link

Step 3: Enter all the necessary credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUSAT CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Cross-check the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future use

The CUSAT CAT 2023 was originally scheduled for April 29, 30, and May 1, but was subsequently rescheduled. The tentative answer key for the exam will be made accessible online once the results of the exam are released, and candidates will be able to send in their objections to the answer key.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 counselling will be conducted online and candidates who are selected based on the results must register online in order to participate in the process. Following registration, candidates must use the Choice filling process to secure their chosen course selections. CUSAT CAT 2023 seat allocation will be based on the candidates’ ranks, seat availability, and choice filling.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) administers CAT, a university-level exam that serves as a combined entrance exam for individuals seeking admission into various UG and PG programs offered by the university.

CUSAT offers UG and PG programs in engineering, commerce, humanities, law, and management across its three campuses located in Kochi and Alappuzha.

