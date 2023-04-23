CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Cards Out At Admissions.cusat.ac.in, Exams From May 3

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) released the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on April 22. Candidates who have applied for the exam may obtain their CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 by visiting the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023 can be downloaded by the candidates up until May 6.

The three-hour computer-based CUSAT 2023 will be held on May 3, 4, 5, and 6. It will consist of multiple-choice type questions with four options and one correct response. Candidates should bring their admit card, a valid government photo ID, and two passport-sized photos to the exam centre.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) administers the university-level CUSAT CAT exam. It serves as a comprehensive entrance exam for applicants to the university’s undergraduate and graduate programmes at the three CUSAT campuses in Kochi and Alappuzha.

CUSAT CAT 2023 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the CUSAT’s official website for CAT admissions, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the direct link for “CUSAT CAT admit card 2023."

Step 3: Fill out login credentials such as email id, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card will show up on your device

Step 5: Check the information on the admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and print it out for your records.

Candidates will receive three points for each correct response they mark, while they will lose one point for each incorrect response. There won’t be any points awarded for unanswered questions. Candidates should familiarise themselves with the updated exam format as CUSAT has made certain changes to it. Additionally, the minimum score requirement has been modified.

Candidates selected based on their CUSAT CAT results must register online in order to be called in for the CUSAT CAT 2023 counselling, which will be held online. Candidates must complete the Choice filling process after enrolling in order to reserve their top course preferences. The candidate’s ranking, the number of seats available, and choice filling will all be taken into account when allocating seats for CUSAT CAT 2023.

