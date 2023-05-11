CUSAT CAT 2023 Answer Key Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till May 12

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has issued the provisional answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates can download the CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key via the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. To access the CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key, students will have to log in to the official portal using their email address and password.

According to the marking scheme set by the University, candidates will be awarded three marks (+3) for every right answer. While one mark (-1) will be deducted for every wrong answer. With the help of the marking scheme, candidates can calculate their (estimated) score in the CUSAT CAT 2023 exam.

Candidates are also advised to match their respective response sheets with the provisional answer key provided. Those who want can raise objections, if any, against the CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key till May 12. While raising objections, students need to show proof of the challenges made as well as pay the required fee, as per reports.

“CAT 2023-Answerkey and Objection link active in the candidate profile. Last date for objection submission is on 12/05/2023,” informs CUSAT’s official website. Following that the selected subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates. If the challenges are found to be correct, the CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the students, accordingly.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to CUSAT’s official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for the link provided for CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required login credentials such as email ID and password.

Step 4: The PDF file showing the CUSAT CAT 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the answer key.

Step 6: Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the space provided.

Step 7: Pay the required fee and upload the proof or document.

Step 8: Submit the form as instructed.

Step 9: Keep a copy of the conformation page for future use.

CUSAT conducted the Common Admission Test on May 3, 4, 5, and 6. It was held for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.