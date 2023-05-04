CUSAT CAT 2023: Check Important Guidelines Common Admission Test

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is currently administering the Cochin University of Science and Technology Common Admission Test 2023 (CUSCAT 2023). According to the schedule, the CUSAT CAT 2023 exams will be conducted on May 3, 4, 5 and 6. The exams are conducted in two shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM across all designated exam centres. All appearing candidates are requested to carry their admit cards along with them to the examination centre.

The Common Admission Test will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours in a computer-based test. Those appearing for the test will be required to answer a total of 250 questions for 750 marks. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card will comprise details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam details such as subject name and duration, exam centre name and address, along with a few other instructions for them to strictly follow.

CUSAT CAT 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

1. Students appearing for the admission test must make sure to carry their CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card with them.

2. All appearing candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the test.

3. A candidate without an admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or even appear in the exam.

4. Students will not be permitted to leave or exit the exam hall before the exam time is completed.

The syllabus for the admission test includes topics from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It also includes topics from Class 11 and Class 12 related to the above subjects. The Mathematics question paper will be for 375 marks, the Physics paper will be for 225 marks and Chemistry is for 150 marks.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 result will be declared in the form of a rank list. Once it is released, candidates can download it from admissions.cusat.ac.in. Those who clear the exam will be called to participate in the next round of counselling to complete the admission process.

The CUSAT CAT exam is held every year for students seeking admission to several courses, including engineering, medical sciences and technology, humanities, environmental studies, social sciences and technology, law, and marine sciences.

