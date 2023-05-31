CHANGE LANGUAGE
CUSAT CAT 2023 Result Declared, Check Steps to Download
CUSAT CAT 2023 Result Declared, Check Steps to Download

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 17:42 IST

New Delhi, India

CUSAT CAT 2023: Along with the results, Cochin University has published the rank list which is provisional in nature (Representative image)

Those who appeared for the admission test can now check and download their results on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. This year, a total of 22,000 students appeared for CUSAT CAT 2023

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the results of the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2023. Those who appeared for the admission test can now check and download their results on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. This year, a total of 22,000 students appeared for the admission test - to secure admission to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme.

Along with the results, Cochin University has published the rank list which is provisional in nature. Candidates should note that the rank list does not guarantee admission to students to any programme of the university. To download the CUSAT CAT 2023 rank list, candidates will have to select their programme. The rank list will mention all candidates who have cleared the respective tests of GATE, CAT, DAT, or any other related exam, irrespective of their academic eligibility and category.

CUSAT CAT 2023: Steps To Check Results Online

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2 - Look for the ‘Results’ section on the main page.

Step 3 - Click on the link provided to check the ‘CUSAT CAT 2023’ result.

Step 4 - On the new window, enter your roll number, registration number, or any other required details.

Step 5 - To access the result, click on Submit or View Result.

Step 6 - The CUSAT CAT 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7 - Check the result and download it.

Step 8 - Take a printout of the CAT Result 2023.

With the help of the rank list, students can assess their performance in the CUSAT CAT 2023 examination. It will also help them to understand their eligibility and chances for admission to their desired course at the varsity. The detailed schedule for counselling, group discussions, interviews, admissions process, and other related instructions will be released on the main website soon.

    Every year, the University holds the Common Admission Test for candidates seeking admission to several undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students are advised to regularly check the official website of CUSAT for more updates and information.

