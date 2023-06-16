Cyclone Biparjoy Prompts Rescheduling of GPSC Exam

In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced a change in the schedule for the Main Examination (Written) for the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests. The GPSC issued the alterations on Thursday.

According to the note, the examination initially set to take place on June 19, 2023 (Paper-1 and R) has been postponed. However, the examinations for June 21st and 23rd (Paper-3, 4, and 5) will proceed as originally planned.

The GPSC assured the candidates that the new date for the postponed examination will be announced promptly on the commission’s website. Candidates affected by the change are encouraged to keep an eye on the website for further updates. This decision comes as the state takes precautions to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.