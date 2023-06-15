Darul Uloom Deoband Prohibits Students From Learning English While Studying in Islamic Seminary

The education department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order prohibiting students from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary.

The new order has been issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari who is the in-charge of the department. He emphasizes strict adherence and warns of expulsion for non-compliance. Under the directive, students are prohibited from learning English throughout their tenure at the institution.

“Any student found in violation of this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences," the order stated.

A student, requesting anonymity, criticized the management’s decision and stated “While we acknowledge that Darul Uloom is dedicated to Islamic studies, preventing students from learning English or any other language seems unreasonable. Management should reconsider their stance."

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the summer holidays at council schools till June 26 in an effort to provide some relief to the students from the heat wave in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, June 15 was the date for the schools to reopen again.

On June 21, which is also the International Yoga Day, the schools will be open for one day only, according to a statement released by the government on June 8.

Due to the heat, the Chief Minister recently gave orders to officials to prolong the summer vacations in elementary schools from June 15 to June 26. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council notified all district basic education officers via email that the council schools will close on June 26 and resume on June 27. Before the schools reopen on June 27, it is important to ensure that children have access to information regarding sanitation, restroom cleanliness, clean drinking water facility, and appropriate sitting. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to extreme heat waves expected in many states.