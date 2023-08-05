DDA Exam Schedule Out For Multiple Posts, Admit Cards To Release Soon On dda.gov.in

The Delhi Development Authority has released the exam schedule for numerous posts on the official website, dda.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the DDA recruitment can now check the exam dates. The tests are expected to be held in the upcoming weeks, and the admit cards will soon be made available.

According to the official statement, “Detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card will be uploaded on DDA’s website, i.e.www.dda.gov.in, in due course of time."

What applicants need to know is as follows:

Exam Timetable: On its official website, the DDA has made available a full examination timetable for various posts. The precise dates and times for each exam should be checked by candidates on the website.

Post-specific Exams: The DDA is conducting a hiring drive for a variety of positions, including Patwari on August 19, August 20 and August 26, Surveyor on August 26, Nabi Tehisldal on August 27, and Assistant Accounts Officer on August 28.

Admit Card Release: The DDA test admission cards will likely be made available soon. Candidates are urged to closely monitor the official website for news and updates on the release of the admit card.

Downloading the Admit Card: When the Admit Cards become available, applicants can download them through the official website. To access and download the admit card, they must log in with their registration details.

Exam Dates for Different Posts:

Check out the schedule for different posts in DDA recruitment drive:

1-Patwari: August 19, August 20, and August 26

2-Surveyor: August 26

3-Nabi Tehsildal: August 27

4-Legal Assistant: August 28

5-Architectural Assistant: August 28

6-Assistant Accounts Officer: August 28

The exam dates for the remaining positions—junior civil engineer, assistant section officer, and junior secretariat assistant—will be made public in due course. The combined results from the Computer Based Examination and, if necessary, interviews will be used to determine the final merit list for all successful candidates for the relevant posts.

