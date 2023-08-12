Deakin University's GIFT City Gujarat Campus To Enrol Students From June 2024

Deakin University will be setting up its branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tee-City (GIFT City) and with that it will become the first foreign university that will set up an international branch campus (IBS) at Gift City. The university from Victoria, Australia is expected to charge half the fees it charges in its home branch in Australia. The admissions are reported to begin June in 2024.

The fee structure is not currently announced yet but according to the Vice President and CEO of Deakin University, Ravneet Pawa, it will be around 50% of the fee structure in Australia. He told the Indian Express, “With due consideration to Deakin’s commitment to keeping the fee structure competitive for Indian students, a provision will also be made to provide 50 per cent bursary to facilitate deserving students.”

The University aims to target both academic and business pursuits with its set-up. According to the CEO, the ground floor of the building will be provided to entrepreneurs and start-ups which will boost the business aspects and boost up employability whereas the top floor will be for academic studies and will be set up as the University campus. The university aims to be one of a kind and wants to mix academics and business together.

The University will be set up in an area of 25,000 sq. ft. at the GIFT City and the authorities have confirmed that soon it will start the hiring process. The recruitment of the academic staff, as well as administrative staff, will be commenced soon. The guidelines will soon be out as well about the enrollment of students in various courses that the institution will offer.

It was reported by the officials at the GIFT City that there was a team that visited Gandhinagar on Thursday from Australia. The team participated in a round table conference that included representatives from 25 different industries to discuss Deakin’s future collaborations.

The University is set to offer two Post Graduate courses in the Deakin IBS branch which will help individuals to cope with the rapidly growing world. It will offer a Master’s in Cybersecurity and a Master’s in Business Analytics with an enrollment of 60 students in each course.