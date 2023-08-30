Decoding The Minority Scholarship Scam Unearthed in 21 States | Exclusive

Several states have witnessed irregularities in the implementation of the Centre’s Pre-Matric Scholarship, Post-Matric Scholarship, and Merit­ cum-Means schemes for students of six minority communities—Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis—CNN-News18 has learnt. After receiving initial complaints about embezzlement of funds, the government asked the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to carry out a third-party evaluation.

A total of 1,572 institutes were identified for evaluation based on red flags generated on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Of these, 830 institutes from 21 states were found to be either non-operational, fake, or partially fake, said sources.

“Fake" means there is possible irregularity as the students in the list of beneficiaries provided by the ministry turn out to be non-beneficiaries as they either do not belong to the said school, or are from a non-operational school, or they never applied for the scholarship.

It appears that the verifications were compromised at the level of the institute nodal officer (INO) and district nodal officer (DNO) and the scholarship was syphoned off by them in collusion and connivance with the institutes, banks, and cybercafe owners, said sources.

The most common irregularities found at the school/institution level are: