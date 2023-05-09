Delhi Board of School Education Promotes French Language Among Students

The French Institute in India (IFI), the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) and the Franco-Indian Education Trust (FIET) have come together for a unique collaboration aimed at promoting French language education in India. The initiative, “French for All, French for a Better Future", aims to provide access to learning French language to students from different sections of society, and promote skill development and greater employment opportunities through the added advantage of proficiency in French.

The project is implemented across 33 DBSE schools with 12 teachers covering around 3000 students, wherein French is being offered to students from classes VI to X. Teachers teaching French in DBSE schools are being provided with linguistic and pedagogical training for skills and quality improvement. Additionally, Language Labs equipped with high-tech audio-visual materials holding diverse French language content have also been installed in DBSE schools to cater to each student individually in improving their linguistic capabilities, particularly speaking and listening; while making French language classes more fun for students.

The first French language lab was inaugurated at the Dr B. R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SOSE sector 17 - Rohini). Eminent personalities graced the event, with speeches by Mr. Rajesh Mukhija (Advisor-CSR, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.), Mr. Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens (Country Director, French Institute in India), Mr. Himanshu Gupta (Director - Education, Govt. of NCT Delhi), and Mr. Prashant Lahoti (Managing Trustee, Franco Indian Education Trust).

Himanshu Gupta, Director - Education, Govt. of NCT Delhi said “French Institute in India is promoting French language in Govt Schools. They are our partner in identification and training of Teachers in these Schools. The French language lab which is established by the French Institute and their CSR Partners Hero MotoCorp at SOSE Rohini sector 17 will be a boost to promote not only the French language to our children but also promote the culture and other domains."

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Country Director, of French Institute in India said “As someone who believes that learning a foreign language can broaden one’s perspective and promote cross-cultural understanding, I am thrilled to see the “French for All, French for a Better Future" project come to fruition. Through the French for All project, we aim to provide access to French language learning to students from diverse backgrounds and promote a better future through linguistic and cultural exchange."

Prashant Lahoti, Managing Trustee of Franco Indian Education Trust said “We will be setting up more French language lab in the near future. This will open doors for more students to explore French language, Francophone cultures and to access the best of the educational institutions in France. We thank Hero MotoCorp for supporting us in this great endeavour.”

The parties involved aim to bridge the gap between students from privileged and underprivileged backgrounds by offering equal opportunities to all and promoting the use of technology/artificial intelligence. The initiative also seeks to introduce French and Francophone cultures in highlighting the interdisciplinary connection of language and arts, furthering interest in engaging with French language and culture.

