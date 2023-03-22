Delhi Education Department, DCPCR to Constitute Joint Committee for Hassle-free EWS Admissions

The Delhi Education Department will constitute a joint committee with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and appoint a nodal officer in every district to remove any hassle in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admission process in schools, officials said on Tuesday.

This is part of a four-point action plan devised by the education department to avoid the repeat of last year’s admission problems.

Regular SMS will be sent by the education department to parents to receive updates and information related to admission and the weekly tracking of the admissions will be done at the headquarter level, as per the action plan.

Last year, it was found that in some schools, when parents reached the school, they were harassed and denied admission.

The action plan was discussed during a high-level meeting where Education Minister Atishi instructed the officials that EWS admissions for this session be done in a smooth manner, the Delhi government said in a statement.

She also gave strict directions that private schools should not be allowed to act arbitrarily.

”To remove any hassle in the process of EWS admissions in entry classes and to avoid any inconvenience to the parents and children allotted seats in the draw, the Directorate of Education has chalked out a four-point action plan on the directions of Education Minister Atishi,” the statement said.

This academic session, applications for EWS quota were invited for nursery, KG and Class I (entry-level admission) in 2,001 private schools affiliated to the education department and the MCD. As many as, 2,09,753 applications were received for 37,187 seats.

Candidates have been shortlisted for these seats through a computerised draw of lots by the education department. After the draw, the shortlisted candidates are allotted the school based on their choice.

“A joint committee of the Education Department and the DCPCR will monitor the entire admission process to make the process hassle-free. A nodal officer will be appointed in every district, who will receive complaints and resolve the issue and submit a weekly report to the Education Minister. This process will be personally monitored by the Education Minister,” the statement said.

“Regular SMS will be sent by the education department to the parents to give updates and information related to admission. Weekly tracking of the admission will be done at headquarter level,” the statement added.

Atishi said all nodal officers must ensure on the spot redressal of complaints regarding EWS admissions from schools under their jurisdiction.

She said the Delhi government has a transparent selection process for EWS admissions.

