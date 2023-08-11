Delhi Govt Bans Students, Teachers From Using Mobile Phones in Schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on August 10 issued a fresh recommendation prohibiting students from using mobile phones in Delhi schools. The goal is intended to foster a more meaningful learning environment in schools across the capital. The recommendation will be applicable to both private and public schools in Delhi. In addition, the Directorate has advised teachers and other school personnel to refrain from using cell phones in classrooms, libraries, school labs, and playgrounds.

“Hence, the use of Mobile Phones definitely needs to be regulated on school premises and therefore all stakeholders connected with school education such as students, parents, teachers, and the heads of schools need to arrive at a consensus on the minimum use of mobile phones in their school so that a more meaningful learning atmosphere can be maintained in the classroom,” mentions the DoE’s advisory.

The DoE has also advised parents to ensure that their children do not bring cell phones to school. If children bring cell phones to school, then the concerned school must make reasonable measures for the safe custody of the device by using a locker or other systems.

Meanwhile, school administrators have been ordered to give helpline numbers for children and parents to call in an emergency.

According to India Today, the Delhi government recently declared that French, German, and Japanese will be taught in 58 government schools. The order is being implemented as a trial experiment for classes 6 and 7 students.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education gave the decision to incorporate these languages into the curriculum. To support the smooth implementation of this effort, the guidelines have also been distributed to all school principals.

On the other hand, the Delhi Government’s Education Department issued an order on June 21 requiring all private schools to conform to safety standards and have their certifications revised.

The official notification from the government required that the certificates for fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), school health, school building, water test, and structural safety be updated.