Home » education-career » Delhi Govt Launches Internship Programme for Environment and Wildlife Enthusiasts
Delhi Govt Launches Internship Programme for Environment and Wildlife Enthusiasts

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 14:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The internship portal was inaugurated during the fourth Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Polo Ground of Delhi University (Representative Image)

The internship initiative launched by Delhi government to engage youth in environmental and forestry interests can be applied for at internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi government Sunday launched an internship programme to engage youth in environmental and forestry pursuits.

The internship portal was inaugurated during the fourth Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Polo Ground of Delhi University.

Launching the online portal, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said this newly unveiled programme aims to introduce college students to the inner workings of the Department of Forest and Wildlife.  The minister emphasised the platform’s dual role, envisaging its utility in both nurturing young minds and harnessing their potential to explore innovative technologies for forest and wildlife management, a statement said.  “This initiative will channel the energy of youth towards enhancing our understanding and preservation of these vital ecosystems,” the statement quoted Rai as saying.

College students interested in the internship can apply on the website internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in, the statement added.

