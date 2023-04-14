CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » Delhi Govt Releases Rs 100 Cr as Part of Budget for DU Colleges
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Releases Rs 100 Cr as Part of Budget for DU Colleges

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 13:31 IST

New Delhi, India

There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government (File Photo)

There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government (File Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the Delhi government has always prioritised the education sector and has always allocated the highest amount of funds to it

The Delhi government on Thursday released the first quarter of the budget funds to the colleges that are fully funded by them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Delhi government has always prioritised the education sector and has always allocated the highest amount of funds to it.

”There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government. We allocated Rs 400 crore for these colleges and the first quarter of the fund of Rs 100 crore has been released today.

”Our government has always prioritised the education sector and we have always allocated the highest amount of funds for the department during Assembly budgets,” Atishi said.

According to the Delhi government, Rs 361 crore were allocated to these colleges during the Assembly budget in 2022-23, Rs 308 crore in 2021-22, Rs 265 crore in 2020-21, Rs 235 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 213 crore in 2018-19.

Read all the Latest Education News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi university
first published:April 14, 2023, 13:31 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 13:31 IST