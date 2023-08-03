CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DU UG Admission 2023 LiveUPSC CSEGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Delhi Govt Schools See Increase in Pass Percentage in Class 12 Board Results After Compartment Exams
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Schools See Increase in Pass Percentage in Class 12 Board Results After Compartment Exams

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said nearly 6,000 students of Class 12 passed the compartment exam (Representative image)

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said nearly 6,000 students of Class 12 passed the compartment exam (Representative image)

The pass percentage went up from 91.59 per cent to 94.18 per cent, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said

Delhi government schools have registered an increase in the pass percentage in the overall Class 12 board results after many students cleared the CBSE compartment exams, officials said on Wednesday. The pass percentage went up from 91.59 per cent to 94.18 per cent, they added. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said nearly 6,000 students of Class 12 passed the compartment exam.

“Several students had to appear for compartmental exams and the results have boosted their self-confidence. They have proven that one should never give up in any situation. There is a 2.59 per cent increase in the overall results of our Class 12 board after the compartmental exams,” she said.

According to the Delhi government, 10,601 students of government schools appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, out of which 5,899 students cleared the test.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:August 03, 2023, 14:56 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 14:56 IST