Delhi Govt Schools To Raise Awareness About Vector-Borne Diseases Among Students

The Delhi government has directed state-run schools to create awareness among the students about vector-borne diseases, officials said.

The season of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria in Delhi has already started. These are all mosquito-generated diseases and at times gain epidemic proportions if preventive measures are not taken, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.

In order to control and prevent the outbreak of these diseases, it is essential to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and students should be made aware of it, the circular stated.

All heads of government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools under the Directorate of Education have been directed to share the awareness instructions in the circular with the students and the staff members to follow at home, it said.

The instructions state, “To avoid mosquito bites, wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents. Message regarding prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya should be given during assembly or classes. Cover all water tanks and containers with well fitted lids to the prevent breeding of mosquitoes. All coolers should be scrubbed and cleaned once a week and mopped dry before refilling water.

“In coolers that cannot be emptied, put one tablespoon of petrol or diesel. All unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shells etc. should be properly disposed off. Change water in flower vases, plant and bird pots every week to prevent mosquito breeding. Cover the toilet seat if going out of home for more than a week.” The heads of schools have also been instructed to depute class teachers or any assigned teacher to share the instructions with all the students and carry out poster making, slogan writing, ’nukkad natak’, poem recitation.

Each school will have to submit a report on the activities undertaken to the respective zonal deputy director of education from July, it stated.

A nodal officer is to be appointed in each school who will be responsible for all the activities related to the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases and monitoring of the activities being carried out.

The nodal officer will also conduct regular checking of the school building during which the possible breeding sites to be checked are some of the points mentioned in the action plan, the circular stated.

All district deputy directors of education have also been asked to submit a compliance report by August, it added.

