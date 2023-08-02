CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DU UG Admission 2023 LiveUPSC CSEGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Delhi Govt to Ensure Best Educational Facilities for the Poor: Kejriwal
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt to Ensure Best Educational Facilities for the Poor: Kejriwal

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 17:10 IST

New Delhi, India

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that for the development of the nation, every child should have access to quality education (File Photo)

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that for the development of the nation, every child should have access to quality education (File Photo)

According to CM Arvind Kejriwal, 2-3 new government schools are being inaugurated in Delhi every month for studnets from poor and underprivileged backgrounds

The AAP government will ensure that the poor and the underprivileged have access to the best educational facilities in Delhi government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new school building in Deoli Pahari, Sangam Vihar, the chief minister said that for the development of the nation, every child should have access to quality education.

“B R Ambedkar always said that if you want to develop the country, you need to educate each and every child. He too belonged to a very poor family but had the finest education from abroad,” he said.

“Two to three new government schools are being inaugurated in Delhi every month and several poor and underprivileged children are studying there now,” he said.

Not just education but water supply problems in the Sangam Vihar area will also be addressed soon, Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. delhi schools
first published:August 02, 2023, 17:10 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 17:10 IST