Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies, Salary And All You Need To Know

The Delhi High Court has initiated the online registration process for direct recruitment in the esteemed position of Delhi Higher Judicial Services. This recruitment drive presents an exceptional opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the judicial services and make a significant impact in the legal profession. The selected candidates will be rewarded with a salary ranging from Rs 1,31,100 to Rs 2,16,600 per month, emphasizing the significance of the position and the responsibilities it entails.

To ensure the selection of the most qualified individuals, the recruitment process will consist of three stages: Preliminary examination, Mains examination, and Viva. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 20th August, with a duration of 2 hours. Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam will proceed to the main examination and subsequently undergo an interview. This comprehensive selection process evaluates the candidates’ knowledge, skills, and demeanour, assessing their readiness to serve as District Judges.

Interested and eligible candidates, who have a minimum of seven years of experience practising law, can register for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2023 on the official website of the Delhi High Court. The registration process will conclude on 29th July 2023. Applicants must adhere to the age criteria, which requires candidates to be between 35 and 45 years of age.

Aspirants from the general category are required to pay an initial application fee of Rs 2,000, which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC and ST, are required to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. It is essential for applicants to carefully review the eligibility criteria and ensure they meet the requirements before submitting their application. Any applicant found to be ineligible at any stage of the screening process will face disqualification without further consideration.

The Delhi Higher Judicial Services position holds immense prestige and responsibility within the judicial system. The recruitment drive by the Delhi High Court aims to identify exceptional legal professionals who possess the knowledge, experience, and dedication to uphold justice and serve society. With a limited number of 16 vacancies available, competition is expected to be fierce. Candidates aspiring to contribute to the legal profession and make a difference in the judicial system are encouraged to seize this opportunity and submit their applications before the deadline.