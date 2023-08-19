Delhi High Court SPA Result 2023 Declared On delhihighcourt.nic.in, Steps To Download

The Delhi High Court has released the results for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examinations 2023, which were held on July 2, 2023. The results were released on Friday, August 18 and are available on the Delhi High Court website. Candidates who appeared for the SPA 2023 exam can check their results and download them from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi HC SPA 2023 Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of the Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Navigate to the Home Page and locate the “Public Notices" section.

Within the “Public Notices" section, click on the “Recruitment Results" option.

Look for the specific result entry labelled “Result of Stage-I (Qualifying Stage), i.e., English Typing Test in respect of Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination – 2023 held on 02.07.2023." This will have a PDF icon next to it.

Click on the PDF icon to open the document.

In the PDF document, you will find a hyperlink. Click on this hyperlink.

You will be directed to a page where you need to input your credentials.

Start by selecting the appropriate examination.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth as required.

Once you have entered the credentials, submit the information.

Your Delhi High Court SPA 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

To retain a copy for your records and future reference, click on the Download icon to download the result.

Make sure to obtain a printout of the result for a hard copy as proof and for future use.

The Senior Personal Assistant 2023 examinations drive was conducted to fill up 60 vacancies in the Senior Personal Assistant posts. Stage 1 of the exam i.e. English Typing Test was conducted on July 2.

The selection process for the SPA 2023 examinations included an English Typing Test, an English Shorthand Test and a Main Exam. The syllabus of the SPA exam’s Main examination of the English language consists of an Essay that is for 40 marks, letter writing for 15 marks, Grammar and Comprehension Phrases for 25 marks and Translations from Hindi to English and English to Hindi for 20 marks. After the main exam, there is an interview round of 20 marks. Then there is a medical examination which is followed by Document Verification after which the candidate is selected.