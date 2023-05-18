Delhi Medical Council Increases Internship Slots For MBBS Students In Delhi

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has taken a significant step to address the concerns of students who have completed their MBBS examinations abroad. The DMC has designated 587 positions in public and private hospitals in Delhi specifically for these students. This is a substantial increase compared to the previous allocation of only 42 spots in both public and private hospitals. In a recent development, the NMC decided to augment the availability of internship slots for MBBS students who have cleared the Foreign Undergraduate Medical Examination (FMJE).

A notification released by the Delhi Medical Council on Tuesday announced the availability of internship positions in Delhi for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who are interested in pursuing internships at Postgraduate (PG) institutes offering DNB training under DNB-PDCET. It is important to note that students will not be eligible for scholarships during this period. The allocation of these internship seats will be managed solely by the Delhi Medical Council.

Seats for internships have been made available in five government and six non-government institutes. Approximately nine thousand students who have completed their medical studies abroad and cleared the FMGE exam to become doctors have returned to India. Among them, around two and a half thousand students have applied for internships in Delhi. However, the previous allocation of only 42 seats for these students in the city resulted in protests by the students.

After conveying their concerns to the Health Ministry, the Delhi Medical Council has achieved some respite for the students. As per the established regulations, students who have returned from overseas are required to fulfil an internship requirement even after successfully passing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Without completing the internship, they do not attain the status of a recognized doctor and can only engage in medical practice once this requirement is fulfilled.

In recent months, students who returned to India after pursuing medical studies abroad expressed their grievances regarding the lack of internship opportunities in hospitals, despite appearing for the FMGE exam. However, in a recent guideline, the NMC has stipulated that the completion of the internship must take place within two years of clearing the final MBBS exam, FMGE, or National Exit Test (Next) Stage-I.

As per the recent announcement by the Delhi Medical Council, there has been an increase in the availability of internship positions in PG institutes that offer DNB training. The seat allotment is as follows: DDU Hospital has 142 seats, ESI Hospital Basaidarapur Punjabi Bagh has 70 seats, Hindu Rao Hospital has 150 seats, Northern Railway Hospital has 40 seats, RML Hospital has 30 seats, Batra Hospital has 20 seats, BLK Hospital has 25 seats, Holy Family Hospital has 40 seats, Jaipur Golden Hospital has 20 seats, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has 30 seats, and St. Stephen’s Hospital has 20 seats.