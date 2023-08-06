Delhi NMMS 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow, How to Apply

The Directorate of Education Science, New Delhi, will begin the registration process for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) on August 7, 2023. Class 8 students from Delhi Government schools can apply for the NMMS exam 2023. The Delhi NMMS exam is slated to take place on November 19. The last date for registration is September 9. School authorities can assist students in the registration process until the deadline. It’s crucial for candidates to apply before the closing date, as extensions may not be granted.

Delhi NMMS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has outlined specific guidelines that students must adhere to in order to be eligible for NMMS and qualify for the scholarship. The eligibility criteria for NMMS 2023-24 are as follows:

1. Students should be enrolled in class VIII and have obtained a minimum of 55% marks (50% for reserved categories) in class VII.

2. The total annual income of the applicant’s parents should not exceed Rs. 3,50,000.

3. To continue receiving the scholarship, students must achieve a minimum of 55% marks (50% for reserved categories) in class IX and XI, and 60% marks (55% for reserved categories) in the class X examination.

4. Students attending Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Sainik Schools are not eligible to apply for the scholarship.

5. Similarly, students studying in state government residential schools with boarding, lodging, and educational facilities are also ineligible to apply.

6. Students enrolled in private schools are not eligible to participate in the NMMS 2023-24 examination.

Delhi NMMS 2023: How To Apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Education (DoE) at edudel.nic.in.

STEP 2: Once you are on the homepage, locate and click on the link specifically activated for NMMS 2023.

STWP 3: You will be redirected to a new login page where you need to provide your school login ID and password.

STEP 4: After entering the login details, submit the information.

STEP 5: To access various forms, including the scholarship, school information entry form, and application form, click on the respective links provided.

STEP 6: The NMMS 2023 application form will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 7: Fill in all the required personal and educational details in the application form.

STEP 8: Double-check the information you have provided and then proceed to submit the application form.

STEP 9: Don’t forget to download a copy of the submitted application form for future reference. You can also take a printout if needed.

The examination will comprise two papers: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), with each paper carrying 90 marks. Students will be given 90 minutes to complete each paper. Each question in the exam will be worth one mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

To qualify for the exam, general category students must score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in both papers, whereas reserved category students must attain at least 32 per cent marks in both papers.