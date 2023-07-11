CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Rains: MCD Schools to Remain Closed Today
1-MIN READ

Delhi Rains: MCD Schools to Remain Closed Today

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional (Representative image/PTI)

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional (Representative image/PTI)

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students

All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed today, July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students.

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.

“In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11,” the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 11, 2023, 09:46 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 09:46 IST