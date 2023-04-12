CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Via Email
1-MIN READ

Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Via Email

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, police said (Representative image/PTI)

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, police said (Representative image/PTI)

A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated today morning after an email said there were bombs on the premises, police said

A school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said.

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email.

The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 12, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 14:59 IST