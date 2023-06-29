Delhi University Admissions 2023: Know List of Documents Required to Register at CSAS Portal

Delhi University has started the admission process for graduate, post-graduate, and PhD programs. Around 71,000 seats are available for admission to 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme in 68 colleges. Students who want to apply for DU admission will have to register on the CSAS portal through the official website of DU- admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the admission process will be conducted in two phases. The first stage is for registration and the second stage is for seat allotment after the declaration of CUET Result. For the candidates who have missed the registration for the first time, the portal will be opened for mid-entry. Those candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 1000.

Delhi University Admission 2023: Documents Required for Registration at CSAS Portal

- Class 10th certificate containing the name of the candidates, date of birth, and parents’ names.

-Class 12th marksheet with the name of the candidate matching that of the CUET UG 2023 application form.

- Category certificate in the name of the candidate (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, Minority, CW, KM, PwBD) issued by the competent issuing authority should match their respective school board qualifying certificate and CUET UG 2023 Application Form. The names of the parents should also match in both the sets of certificates.

- OBC NCL (Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer) certificate issued by the competent authority in the name of the candidate and the caste is in the OBC Central List issued by ncbc.nic.in. The name of the candidate should match their school board qualifying certificate and CUET UG 2023 application form. The same rule will also apply in the name of the parents.

- Income certificate should be issued after March 31, 2023. Similarly, the name of the candidate and his/her parents in the EWS certificate should match with the name in the school board qualifying certificate. The income certificate should be issued after March 31, 2023. The format of the certificate is available in the Information Bulletin.

- Candidates claiming admission through ECA/Sports Supernumerary Quota will have to upload self-attested copies of requisite certificates and produce the relevant essential certificates when called for.

- To apply for B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports, candidates will have to upload Medical Fitness Certificate (as per the format given in the Information Bulletin), up to three Sports Proficiency Certificates.

- Candidates who have not studied Music as a subject in class 12th and wish to apply for BA (Hons) Music will have to upload the certificates mentioned in Chapter 20 of the Information Bulletin.

- PWBD certificate issued in the name of the candidate should be issued by a recognized Government Hospital, bearing the photograph of the candidate (format available in the Information Brochure). Disability Certificates issued after 1st June 2021 shall be as per Gazette Notification No. 1736(E) and Disability Certificates issued before 1st June 2021 shall be as per the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and other extant applicable rules and notifications of the University of Delhi.

- Candidates applying under CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel) category have to upload Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) in the name of the candidate in the format where the preference is clearly indicated.

- Candidates applying under KM (Kashmiri Migrant) category will have to upload the relevant certificates in 56 correct formats issued by Divisional Commissioner/Relief Commissioner.

- Candidates seeking admission under the orphan quota will have to upload the death certificate of both the parents or the certificate of being an orphan from a government-recognized orphanage/charitable home.

- Candidates seeking admission under UOD (University of Delhi) Ward Supernumerary Quota have to upload valid employment certificates of their parents issued by the appropriate authorities. Only the Employment Certificate uploaded in the CSAS 2023 Application Form will be considered.

All the formats are mentioned in Annexure IV of the CSAS Bulletin. Candidates must ensure that the documents/certificates must be correct. Candidates will have to produce the same documents and certificates at the time of physical verification. The original documents will be returned to the candidate later.