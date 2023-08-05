Delhi University Adopts CUET UG 2023 For Admissions, Streamlines Application Process

Delhi University (DU) continues to hold its prestigious position among the top universities in India, attracting students from far and wide. Each year, countless students aspire to be part of this renowned institution, making the admissions process highly competitive. The university’s campus division is divided into two distinct regions: the south campus and the north campus, each with its unique characteristics.

While both campuses maintain a similar academic standard, the north campus stands out for its vibrant extracurricular activities and a plethora of college choices located in close proximity. On the other hand, the south campus offers a relatively easier admissions process with lower cut-off requirements. This convenience has led many students to secure admissions on the south campus. However, it’s worth noting that the north campus boasts the presence of hostels, offering students a residential advantage that the south campus lacks. As for academics and extracurriculars, both campuses excel, providing a wholesome educational experience to students.

Delhi University boasts a range of prestigious colleges, each contributing significantly to the university’s reputation. Some of the notable colleges include Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Lady Shri Ram College, Sri Venkateswara College, Gargi College, and Kamala Nehru College, among others. These institutions are known for their academic excellence and diverse co-curricular activities, fostering an all-around development of students.

In a recent announcement, the University of Delhi has introduced a significant change in its undergraduate admissions process. For candidates seeking admission to DU colleges, it is now mandatory to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023). The university made this decision last year, integrating the CUET scores for undergraduate admissions.

Previously, Delhi University conducted separate entrance exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. However, with the adoption of the new approach, the university now relies on CUET UG scores, which are carefully monitored by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This move streamlines the admission process, making it more efficient and accessible for aspiring students.

Furthermore, the university has also decided to use CUET UG 2023 results for admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program at the esteemed College of Art. This inclusion opens up new avenues for aspiring artists, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talent through CUET.