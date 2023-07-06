CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi University Introduces Three New B Tech Courses; Details Inside
Delhi University Introduces Three New B Tech Courses; Details Inside

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 12:50 IST

Delhi, India

The registration process has started and eligible candidates can start applying.



The three new courses were approved during the Executive Council meeting that was held on June 9, 2023.

Delhi University (DU) is one of India’s largest and most prestigious universities. Millions of students aspire to pursue their education here. Every year, a significant number of students apply for various courses offered by DU. This year, DU has introduced three new B Tech courses. These courses include B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and B Tech in Electrical Engineering. The three new courses were approved during the Executive Council meeting that was held on June 9, 2023. Delhi University will consider the scores of the candidates’ Joint Entrance Exam for admission to the above-mentioned courses. There are 120 seats in each newly-launched programme. Candidates need to fill out their application form with their name, date of birth, and JEE Main application number. After completing the registration process, they can fill out the application form with their details, academic details, and the programme of their choice.

If you wish to apply for the B Tech courses at Delhi University, you will need to visit the official website — engineered.uod.ac.in. DU has initiated this portal starting from July 5, 2023. The registration process has also commenced.

A limited Number Of Students Will Get The Chance

There have been discussions about starting B Tech courses at Delhi University for the past two years. Finally, three B Tech courses have been officially approved. DU has initiated the registration process for admission to the B Tech program for the academic session 2023-24. Admission to these courses will be granted based on Delhi University’s All India Common Rank List (CRL).

Apart from the JEE Main scores, candidates will at least have to attain a score of 60% in aggregate of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, for admission. University is also offering financial help for students who belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

first published:July 06, 2023, 12:50 IST
