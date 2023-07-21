Delhi University Launches MBA in Business Analytics

The University of Delhi’s School of Commerce has added a new degree to its list of offered courses. Students can now avail full-time 2-year MBA in business analytics. This program set to start in the current academic session has been designed to meet the growing demand for talented and professionally qualified minds in the field of business across industries.

Ajay Kumar Singh, head of DU’s Department of Commerce, was quoted by Jagran Josh as saying, “The Department of Commerce, University of Delhi, has carefully designed this comprehensive MBA (Business Analytics) program with its unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the emerging demands of the industry. It aims to produce exceptional business professionals equipped with the skills and knowledge required to lead and succeed in today’s competitive world."

At the course inauguration, BR Shankaranand, Akhil Bharateeya Joint Organising Secretary, Bharateeya Shikshan Mandal, lauded the efforts of DU’s Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, to include this new program at the university. “We have reached the stage of giving leadership to the world. Students should be aware of this. Leadership is also very important to bring India in front of the world as Indian” he said. Shankaranand added that in today’s time, India’s leadership is going to shine in the world.

As per the official website, admission to the course will be based on the basis of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) score. For admissions, 80 per cent weightage is given to the students’ CAT scores and the remaining 20 per cent will be distributed equally between the marks obtained in Class 10 and Class 12. Based on these criteria, the merit and waiting lists of the candidates will be prepared.

There are a total of 76 seats in the course, taking all forms of academic reservations into consideration. Among them, 24 are unreserved, 16 for OBCs, 9 for SC, 5 for ST candidates. Additionally, 6 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to economically weaker sections. The remaining seats are under the subcategory reservation quota.

As per the website, the course has been designed keeping in mind the objective of the National Education Policy. It follows an outcome-based academic approach that requires the institution to specify the need and takeaways for any topic or material taught as part of the course.