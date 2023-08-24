Delhi University NCWEB 2023 Second Cut-Off List for BA, B.Com Released at du.ac.in

The Delhi University published the second cut-off list for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 2023 admission on August 23. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB second cut-off 2023 for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) on the official website at du.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the online admission process is set to begin today, August 24.

“The Second Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2023-2024 is being notified/displayed on the website:http://www.du.ac.inon Wednesday, the 23rd August 2023,” the official notice read.

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) gives admission to eligible candidates based on their Class 12 marks, as opposed to Delhi University undergraduate admission 2023, which is solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 score.

The cut-off in renowned Delhi University colleges remains high this year. According to reports, Miranda House and Hansraj College have the highest general category cut-offs for BA History and Political Science admission, with 90 and 87, respectively. While the highest NCWEB second cut-off 2023 for BA Economics and Political Science is 85 at Miranda House and 83 at Hansraj College, reports add.

Miranda House’s first cut-off for the BCom list was 89, according to the NCWEB. The second cut-off score for BCom admission at Miranda House has been reduced by only two points, to 87.

Delhi University NCWEB 2023 Second Cut-Offs

The second list cut-offs for the general category among Delhi University colleges are as follows:

1. Miranda College: 87

2. Hansraj College: 86

3. Sri Guru Gobind Singh College Of Commerce, Delhi University (SGGSCC, DU): 73

4. Keshav Mahavidyalaya: 71

5. Shyama Prasad Mukherji College: 70

6. Maitreya College: 69

7. Jesus and Mary College: 70

8. Janki Devi Memorial College: 67

9. Mata Sundri College: 67

10. Rajdhani College: 67

On the other hand, Delhi University released the third UG admission list 2023 on August 22. Students can download the seat allocation list from the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have been selected in the third allocation list are advised to accept their allotted seats by August 24. They will also have to pay a mandatory entrance fee by August 26.

It is important to note that the required documents should be submitted by the selected candidates in order for their enrollment at the university to be confirmed for admission. Additionally, the essential documents can be verified online by the colleges/institutions until August 25.