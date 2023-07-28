Delhi University PG Admission 2023 Registration Begins at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) released the official PG admissions schedule on July 27 as well as started the online application process on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates can register for the DU PG admission 2023 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the timetable, the last date to register for postgraduate programmes is August 10.

This year, admission to postgraduate programmes is via the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Till last year, Delhi University used to administer admission through the university entrance test. It is to be noted that candidates will have to register themselves for the courses on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

The varsity can declare more rounds of admission subject to the availability of vacant seats, if necessary. The classes for postgraduate courses will begin on September 1.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Check How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link, available on the home page.

Step 3: First register yourself on the CSAS portal. Once the process is done, log in to the account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as directed and make the required payment of fees.

Step 5: View all the details and click on submit.

Once the registration process ends, the first allocation list (round 1) will be issued on August 17. After which candidates will have to accept the allocated seat from August 17 to August 20. In the meantime, the respective department, centre, and college will verify and approve the online application form from August 17 to August 21. The deadline for payment of fees by students is till August 22.

On August 25, the second allocation list (round 2) will be released. Candidates can accept the allotted seats until August 28. Candidates should keep in mind that the second list’s admission fee payment deadline is August 30. While the mid-entry process will be available from August 31 to September 1.