Delhi University PG Admissions 2023: First Merit List Released at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi has released the first-round seat allocation list for DU postgraduate admission. Candidates who submitted their preferences for postgraduate programme admission via Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for PG can now check their seat allotment status on the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will have to log in using their CUET PG application number and password to check the result.

According to the latest update, the University of Delhi received a total of 11,198 applications through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Out of these, 6,657 candidates successfully secured their top preference for both course and college. Moreover, 565 candidates have received seat allocations for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 2023 admissions.

Delhi University PG First Merit List 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University PG admissions -pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using credentials like your CUET application number, password, and captcha.

Step 3: Once logged in, your DU PG seat allocation result will be shown on the screen.

Step 4 Carefully check your result, and if you have been allotted a college, download the allocation letter.

Step 5: Next, take a printout of the same for further admission.

The first seat allocation list for admissions was published on August 17. Candidates are required to confirm their allotted seats by August 20, up to 4:59 pm. Furthermore, the university departments have until August 21, by 4:59 pm, to review and endorse the online applications submitted by the candidates. The deadline for fee payment is set for August 22, until 4:59 pm.

The second round seat allocation list will be announced on August 25. Candidates are allowed to accept allocated seats between August 25 to 28. The verification and approval of online applications by department, college, or centres will be held between August 26 to 29. The deadline for online fee payment by candidates is August 30. The mid-entry period is between August 31 to September 1.