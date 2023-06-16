Delhi University Receives Over 52,000 Applications on Day 1 of UG Admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the admissions process for undergraduate (UG) courses in the upcoming academic year. Over 52,790 students applied on the first day of the admission process through the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) for the 2023-24 session.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal was unveiled by the varsity on June 14. Students looking for admissions into UG courses offered by Delhi University can do so on the official website admissions.uod.ac.in. The CSAS UG 2023 process includes multiple steps, such as university application, programme and college preference selection, and seat allocation cum admission.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website admissions.uod.ac.in and click on the UG admission section.

Step 2: Log in using your CUET UG registration number and password.

Step 3: Fill out the CUET UG application form with the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee through the available payment options.

Step 5: After completing the application, click on the submit button.

Step 6: To keep a record, download the DU admission application form and take a printout for future reference.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Application Fees

To participate, students are required to pay a one-time application fee, which is non-refundable. For the UR, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs 250. Students from SC, ST, and PwBD categories are required to pay a reduced fee of Rs 10. Additionally, applicants for the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme must pay an extra non-refundable fee of Rs 400. For the extra-curricular activities (ECA) and sports supernumerary quota, students have to pay an additional fee of Rs 100 for each quota applied.

A total of over 71,000 seats are up for grabs across 68 colleges at Delhi University, offering 78 UG programmes and 198 BA programme combinations.

Students will have to follow a set of instructions as guided by the university. It is to note that all the UG admissions will be conducted through the CSAS portal only. Like last year, admission will be provided based on the scores of CUET UG 2023. The first round of allocation-cum-admissions is expected to be announced by DU in the second week of July.