Delhi University To Conduct PhD Admissions Via CUET From The Academic Year 2023- 24

Delhi University will soon conduct PhD admissions for the university through Central University Entrance Test (CUET). The Executive Council of Delhi University passed a resolution on June 9 paving way for CUET in PhD admissions as well. The decision will be implemented in the upcoming academic year. This is the first time when Delhi University will schedule entrance exam for PhD admissions instead of written test and an interview.

The University in a notification mentioned that on the basis of standing committee of academic council recommendations, CUET will also be administered for admissions in PhD programmes. The academic council has also discussed the issues related to admissions, attendance of undergraduate, post graduate and PhD enrolled students for the academic session 2023- 24. The PhD entrance test will be scheduled with the help of National Testing Agency. However, other teaching and non- teaching candidates serving the Delhi University can directly appear for the interview.

Both teaching and non- teaching staffs will given time to attend classes and take examinations without affecting office hours. Along with it, the executive council has also approved the seat matrix and eligibility conditions for the Medical Science Course Admissions Committee. The medical course will let candidates to enroll in undergraduate MBBS/ BDS courses for 2023- 24 session. Further, MSc course in the Respiratory Therapy programme will also come under domain of CUET- PG.

A Centre For Independence and Partition Studies in the university is also passed. The centre will focus on researching on unsung heroes and freedom movements along with tragedies and horrors of partition. The council has also approved to form Tribal Studies Centre, Hindu Studies Centre, a five year course for LLB programme and a four year course on Integrated Teacher Education Programme. For the implementation of Integrated Teacher Education Programme for the academic session 2023- 24, Delhi University has granted approval to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Mahila College, Mata Sundari Mahavidyalaya and Jesus and Mary College.

Other than this, DU and eight other colleges executing B El Ed courses will implement Integrated Teacher Education Programme from 2024-25.